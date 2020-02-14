5053 Plaza Promenade

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 2 bed / 2.5 ba Dual Master condo& 2 car garage - Property Id: 124082



Large 2 bdr/2.5 bath condo located in convenient Spectrum Center in Kearny Mesa



1,330 sq. ft



$2,350 a month rent (utilities not included)



Security deposit: $2,350



Available July 1st



1 year lease



The condo:

2 car garage w/ epoxy floor (no direct access into unit, NOT tandem)



*A/C

*3rd & 4th story unit with no elevator

*Nicely decorated, former model condo, balcony off dining area

*Hardwood Floors on first floor and one master bedroom

* New full size washer & dryer between bedrooms upstairs

*Dishwasher

*Surround sound & crown molding

*Security camera and intercom- very safe!

*Lots of windows and light



Even more perks:

Conveniently located by the 163, 52, 15 and 805 freeways



YMCA is just 1.5 blocks away!



On-site workout center



BBQ's and outdoor fireplace



Quiet and friendly neighborhood



No pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124082

No Pets Allowed



