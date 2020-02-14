All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5053 Plaza Promenade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5053 Plaza Promenade
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

5053 Plaza Promenade

5053 Plaza Promenade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5053 Plaza Promenade, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/01/19 2 bed / 2.5 ba Dual Master condo& 2 car garage - Property Id: 124082

Large 2 bdr/2.5 bath condo located in convenient Spectrum Center in Kearny Mesa

1,330 sq. ft

$2,350 a month rent (utilities not included)

Security deposit: $2,350

Available July 1st

1 year lease

The condo:
2 car garage w/ epoxy floor (no direct access into unit, NOT tandem)

*A/C
*3rd & 4th story unit with no elevator
*Nicely decorated, former model condo, balcony off dining area
*Hardwood Floors on first floor and one master bedroom
* New full size washer & dryer between bedrooms upstairs
*Dishwasher
*Surround sound & crown molding
*Security camera and intercom- very safe!
*Lots of windows and light

Even more perks:
Conveniently located by the 163, 52, 15 and 805 freeways

YMCA is just 1.5 blocks away!

On-site workout center

BBQ's and outdoor fireplace

Quiet and friendly neighborhood

No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124082
Property Id 124082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Plaza Promenade have any available units?
5053 Plaza Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 Plaza Promenade have?
Some of 5053 Plaza Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Plaza Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Plaza Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Plaza Promenade pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Plaza Promenade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5053 Plaza Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Plaza Promenade offers parking.
Does 5053 Plaza Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Plaza Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Plaza Promenade have a pool?
No, 5053 Plaza Promenade does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Plaza Promenade have accessible units?
No, 5053 Plaza Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Plaza Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Plaza Promenade has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University