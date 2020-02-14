5053 Plaza Promenade

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 2 bed / 2.5 ba Dual Master condo& 2 car garage - Property Id: 124082
Large 2 bdr/2.5 bath condo located in convenient Spectrum Center in Kearny Mesa
1,330 sq. ft
$2,350 a month rent (utilities not included)
Security deposit: $2,350
Available July 1st
1 year lease
The condo:
2 car garage w/ epoxy floor (no direct access into unit, NOT tandem)
*A/C
*3rd & 4th story unit with no elevator
*Nicely decorated, former model condo, balcony off dining area
*Hardwood Floors on first floor and one master bedroom
* New full size washer & dryer between bedrooms upstairs
*Dishwasher
*Surround sound & crown molding
*Security camera and intercom- very safe!
*Lots of windows and light
Even more perks:
Conveniently located by the 163, 52, 15 and 805 freeways
YMCA is just 1.5 blocks away!
On-site workout center
BBQ's and outdoor fireplace
Quiet and friendly neighborhood
No pets please.
No Pets Allowed
