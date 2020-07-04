5052 Narragansett San Diego

Amenities

$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL 2br-1ba with garage...1/2 block to beach (South Ocean Beach) - Move in special...$500.00 off the first months rent with a year lease.



Spaciious 2br-1ba with single car garage! Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with back door

to patio area. Laundry room onsite, garage with automatic garage door opener and storage!

Small complex is all single level units, landscaped courtyard and alley access.



Great location in South Ocean Beach..1/2 block to OB pier and beach.



THE APARTMENT WAS JUST PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND WILL BE WIPED DOWN PRIOR

TO ANY SHOWINGS



Cats ok...

1 yr lease

$1,900 security deposit



Must have good credit (min 650) score and verified income and rental referrals. Go to our website for a list of Criteria to qualify



BROKER : Bob Rodrigues 619-987-6768 (text for showings which will start Friday the 20th)



No Dogs Allowed



