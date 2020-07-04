All apartments in San Diego
5052 Narragansett San Diego
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5052 Narragansett San Diego

5052 Narragansett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5052 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL 2br-1ba with garage...1/2 block to beach (South Ocean Beach) - Move in special...$500.00 off the first months rent with a year lease.

Spaciious 2br-1ba with single car garage! Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with back door
to patio area. Laundry room onsite, garage with automatic garage door opener and storage!
Small complex is all single level units, landscaped courtyard and alley access.

Great location in South Ocean Beach..1/2 block to OB pier and beach.

THE APARTMENT WAS JUST PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND WILL BE WIPED DOWN PRIOR
TO ANY SHOWINGS

Cats ok...
1 yr lease
$1,900 security deposit

Must have good credit (min 650) score and verified income and rental referrals. Go to our website for a list of Criteria to qualify

BROKER : Bob Rodrigues 619-987-6768 (text for showings which will start Friday the 20th)

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2382129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5052 Narragansett San Diego have any available units?
5052 Narragansett San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5052 Narragansett San Diego have?
Some of 5052 Narragansett San Diego's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5052 Narragansett San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
5052 Narragansett San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5052 Narragansett San Diego pet-friendly?
Yes, 5052 Narragansett San Diego is pet friendly.
Does 5052 Narragansett San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 5052 Narragansett San Diego offers parking.
Does 5052 Narragansett San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5052 Narragansett San Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5052 Narragansett San Diego have a pool?
No, 5052 Narragansett San Diego does not have a pool.
Does 5052 Narragansett San Diego have accessible units?
No, 5052 Narragansett San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 5052 Narragansett San Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 5052 Narragansett San Diego does not have units with dishwashers.

