5042 KILKEE STREET

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated Clairemont home - Come see this amazing re-modeled single-story in Clairemont. Very quiet street, but close to all! Open floor plan! Back yard perfect for kids, or family bar-b-que. Covered lanai in the backyard! Main house: Two bedrooms, One bathroom with a new kitchen boasting new gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Tons of cabinets and an open eat in counter space. Carpet and ceiling fans in every room.

Detached cottage: One bedroom, One bathroom with a living room, small kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and microwave.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.



