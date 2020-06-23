5042 KILKEE STREET

Amenities
Beautifully updated Clairemont home - Come see this amazing re-modeled single-story in Clairemont. Very quiet street, but close to all! Open floor plan! Back yard perfect for kids, or family bar-b-que. Covered lanai in the backyard! Main house: Two bedrooms, One bathroom with a new kitchen boasting new gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Tons of cabinets and an open eat in counter space. Carpet and ceiling fans in every room.
Detached cottage: One bedroom, One bathroom with a living room, small kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and microwave.
One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.
Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.
LEASING@CSPMINC.NET
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
(RLNE5021926)