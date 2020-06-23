All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

5042 KILKEE STREET

5042 Kilkee Street · No Longer Available
Location

5042 Kilkee Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated Clairemont home - Come see this amazing re-modeled single-story in Clairemont. Very quiet street, but close to all! Open floor plan! Back yard perfect for kids, or family bar-b-que. Covered lanai in the backyard! Main house: Two bedrooms, One bathroom with a new kitchen boasting new gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Tons of cabinets and an open eat in counter space. Carpet and ceiling fans in every room.
Detached cottage: One bedroom, One bathroom with a living room, small kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and microwave.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5021926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 KILKEE STREET have any available units?
5042 KILKEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5042 KILKEE STREET have?
Some of 5042 KILKEE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 KILKEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5042 KILKEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 KILKEE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5042 KILKEE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5042 KILKEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5042 KILKEE STREET offers parking.
Does 5042 KILKEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 KILKEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 KILKEE STREET have a pool?
No, 5042 KILKEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5042 KILKEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5042 KILKEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 KILKEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5042 KILKEE STREET has units with dishwashers.
