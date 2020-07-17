All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5030 A Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5030 A Street
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

5030 A Street

5030 A Street · (619) 535-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5030 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed / 2 full bath home located in quiet gated community of San Diego! Conveniently located right off highway 94 and within five minutes of the 805, 15 and 5 highways. All major attractions are within a 30-minute drive, including:

10 minutes from Downtown San Diego
10 minutes from NB San Diego
15 minutes from NAS North Island
20-25 minutes from SeaWorld, Aquatica, and San Diego beaches to the west or mountain trails to the east!

This stunning condo features stainless steel kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops, and energy efficient lighting with freshly painted interior walls, updated flooring throughout, a private patio, and two assigned parking spots! Water, sewer, and trash included! Shared laundry facilities located within community. Occupancy limited to 4 people. Fifty-dollar ($50) discount on rent for military and first responders.

Qualifying Standards: Applicant(s) must meet these standards to be considered:

Applicant’s combined monthly income must be equal to or exceed 2.5 times rent (at least $6,125 - $6,250)
Applicant must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the past 5 years.
Applicant’s credit score must be a minimum of 600.
Applicant must be clean, responsible, and pay rent on time at all times.
Applicant must be a non-smoker.
No evictions.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.
No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 A Street have any available units?
5030 A Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 A Street have?
Some of 5030 A Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
5030 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 5030 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5030 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 5030 A Street offers parking.
Does 5030 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 A Street have a pool?
No, 5030 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 5030 A Street have accessible units?
No, 5030 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 A Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 A Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5030 A Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity