5030 A Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed / 2 full bath home located in quiet gated community of San Diego! Conveniently located right off highway 94 and within five minutes of the 805, 15 and 5 highways. All major attractions are within a 30-minute drive, including:



10 minutes from Downtown San Diego

10 minutes from NB San Diego

15 minutes from NAS North Island

20-25 minutes from SeaWorld, Aquatica, and San Diego beaches to the west or mountain trails to the east!



This stunning condo features stainless steel kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops, and energy efficient lighting with freshly painted interior walls, updated flooring throughout, a private patio, and two assigned parking spots! Water, sewer, and trash included! Shared laundry facilities located within community. Occupancy limited to 4 people. Fifty-dollar ($50) discount on rent for military and first responders.



Qualifying Standards: Applicant(s) must meet these standards to be considered:



Applicant’s combined monthly income must be equal to or exceed 2.5 times rent (at least $6,125 - $6,250)

Applicant must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the past 5 years.

Applicant’s credit score must be a minimum of 600.

Applicant must be clean, responsible, and pay rent on time at all times.

Applicant must be a non-smoker.

No evictions.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.

No pets.