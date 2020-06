Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice and quiet 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with all appliances ready to go! This home is new to our inventory of College Area Rental Homes, so take advantage of the Introductory price on this sweet home on Curry Drive! Showing is available by appointment only, Call me to schedule yours today! Pictures and content coming soon! Louie Zamora, Realtor - (858)829-4414