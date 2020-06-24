All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7

4964 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4964 Auburn Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Fox Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 03/15/19 Cozy, 1st floor 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath in the heart of City Heights. Easy access to the 15 and the 805 freeways.

Available soon!

Features:
Tile and hardwood-style vinyl flooring throughout
Open floor plan
Walk-in closet in master bedroom
Bathtub/shower combo
Patio
Cable ready
Gated community

Onsite laundry facility.
Water and trash service included.
One assigned off-street parking space included.

Security deposit is $800.
No pets allowed.

*Photos of a similar unit. Certain features will vary.*

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 have any available units?
4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 have?
Some of 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4964 Auburn Dr Apt 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
