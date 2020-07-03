4961 63rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

VIDEO INSIDE! Landscaping & Maid Service Included!



BR #1- 12 x 7

BR #2- 10 x 9

BR #3- 11 x 11 Back Room

DEN #4 11 x 13 French Door exiting outside

OFFICE #5 10 x 10 Closet does not have a door

In the HEART of the College Area, this home has Hardwood Flooring with 4 Beds 2 Baths + DEN, an Upgraded Kitchen with Tile, Granite, and Stainless. Master Bed has Double Closets, just look for the Red Door on 63rd Street!



room measurements

BR #1- 12 x 7

BR #2- 9 x 9

BR #3- 11 x 11 back room

DEN #3 11 x 13

OFFICE 10 x 10