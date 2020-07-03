All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:15 PM

4961 63rd Street

4961 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4961 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIDEO INSIDE! Landscaping & Maid Service Included!

BR #1- 12 x 7
BR #2- 10 x 9
BR #3- 11 x 11 Back Room
DEN #4 11 x 13 French Door exiting outside
OFFICE #5 10 x 10 Closet does not have a door
In the HEART of the College Area, this home has Hardwood Flooring with 4 Beds 2 Baths + DEN, an Upgraded Kitchen with Tile, Granite, and Stainless. Master Bed has Double Closets, just look for the Red Door on 63rd Street!

room measurements
BR #1- 12 x 7
BR #2- 9 x 9
BR #3- 11 x 11 back room
DEN #3 11 x 13
OFFICE 10 x 10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 63rd Street have any available units?
4961 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 63rd Street have?
Some of 4961 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4961 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4961 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4961 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4961 63rd Street offers parking.
Does 4961 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 4961 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4961 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4961 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4961 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.

