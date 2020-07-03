4961 63rd Street

Amenities
VIDEO INSIDE! Landscaping & Maid Service Included!
BR #1- 12 x 7
BR #2- 10 x 9
BR #3- 11 x 11 Back Room
DEN #4 11 x 13 French Door exiting outside
OFFICE #5 10 x 10 Closet does not have a door
In the HEART of the College Area, this home has Hardwood Flooring with 4 Beds 2 Baths + DEN, an Upgraded Kitchen with Tile, Granite, and Stainless. Master Bed has Double Closets, just look for the Red Door on 63rd Street!
room measurements
BR #1- 12 x 7
BR #2- 9 x 9
BR #3- 11 x 11 back room
DEN #3 11 x 13
OFFICE 10 x 10