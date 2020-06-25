All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

4935 Elsa Road

4935 Elsa Road · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Elsa Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Views in Allied Gardens! - 2 Br/1Ba, 886 Sqft
Remodeled Traditional home in Allied Gardens
Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring
Upgraded Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Gas Range, Tile Flooring, & Access to outdoors
Updated Bathroom with New Tile, Tub/Shower, & Vanity
Large Bedrooms with Great Closets, Storage & Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage with Cabinet Storage
Stack Washer/dryer in home
Wood Blinds Throughout
Gorgeous Backyard with Canyon Views
Nearby schools include Foster Elementary School, Hardy Elementary School & Lewis Middle School
Nearby restaurants include Junk House Gastro-Pub, Ramon's Mex BBQ & Pascucci Family Pasta.
Allied Gardens Community Park
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available April 1st
Gardener Included
Non Smoking Property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2354072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Elsa Road have any available units?
4935 Elsa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Elsa Road have?
Some of 4935 Elsa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Elsa Road currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Elsa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Elsa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4935 Elsa Road is pet friendly.
Does 4935 Elsa Road offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Elsa Road offers parking.
Does 4935 Elsa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4935 Elsa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Elsa Road have a pool?
No, 4935 Elsa Road does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Elsa Road have accessible units?
No, 4935 Elsa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Elsa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Elsa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
