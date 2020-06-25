4935 Elsa Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Views in Allied Gardens! - 2 Br/1Ba, 886 Sqft

Remodeled Traditional home in Allied Gardens

Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring

Upgraded Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Gas Range, Tile Flooring, & Access to outdoors

Updated Bathroom with New Tile, Tub/Shower, & Vanity

Large Bedrooms with Great Closets, Storage & Ceiling Fans

2 Car Garage with Cabinet Storage

Stack Washer/dryer in home

Wood Blinds Throughout

Gorgeous Backyard with Canyon Views

Nearby schools include Foster Elementary School, Hardy Elementary School & Lewis Middle School

Nearby restaurants include Junk House Gastro-Pub, Ramon's Mex BBQ & Pascucci Family Pasta.

Allied Gardens Community Park

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available April 1st

Gardener Included

Non Smoking Property

