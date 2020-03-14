All apartments in San Diego
4931 Vista Pl
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

4931 Vista Pl

4931 Vista Place · No Longer Available
Location

4931 Vista Place, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Unfurnished Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 125117

The space for rent is an unfurnished single bedroom in our house. The room is 9.75 ft x 12 ft. There is a closet in the bedroom and another small closet in the hall that are part of the rental space. You also have your own bathroom. It is the hall bathroom but only gets used by others if we have company over. Street parking on our quiet dead end street is generally easy. The washer and dryer on the property in the garage.

My boyfriend and I live in the house as well. The living room, dining room and kitchen are shared spaces. We are young 30s, working professionals, pretty busy people, active, and like to travel. We are both friendly, chill and pretty easy going people, but will not allow smoking of any sort or drugs in the house.

Walking to public transportation, restaurants, and bars is all very close yet our street is quiet.

If this sounds like it is a potential fit for you, or if you have questions, please feel free to email me!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125117
Property Id 125117

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Vista Pl have any available units?
4931 Vista Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 Vista Pl have?
Some of 4931 Vista Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Vista Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Vista Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Vista Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4931 Vista Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4931 Vista Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4931 Vista Pl offers parking.
Does 4931 Vista Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4931 Vista Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Vista Pl have a pool?
No, 4931 Vista Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Vista Pl have accessible units?
No, 4931 Vista Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Vista Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 Vista Pl has units with dishwashers.
