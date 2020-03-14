4931 Vista Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 02/01/20 Unfurnished Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 125117



The space for rent is an unfurnished single bedroom in our house. The room is 9.75 ft x 12 ft. There is a closet in the bedroom and another small closet in the hall that are part of the rental space. You also have your own bathroom. It is the hall bathroom but only gets used by others if we have company over. Street parking on our quiet dead end street is generally easy. The washer and dryer on the property in the garage.



My boyfriend and I live in the house as well. The living room, dining room and kitchen are shared spaces. We are young 30s, working professionals, pretty busy people, active, and like to travel. We are both friendly, chill and pretty easy going people, but will not allow smoking of any sort or drugs in the house.



Walking to public transportation, restaurants, and bars is all very close yet our street is quiet.



If this sounds like it is a potential fit for you, or if you have questions, please feel free to email me!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125117

Property Id 125117



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5470038)