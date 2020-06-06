All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

4910 Paramount Dr

4910 Paramount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4910 Paramount Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Dual Master Bedrooms in Great Location! - Here is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car tandem garage. Dual master setup with lots of light and open floor plan. Mix of beautiful tile flooring and carpet. Granite counters in kitchen with high ceilings. Community offers updated fitness center and community barbecue area. Located in a great central location close to shopping, dining and freeway access. This property will go quick. Contact us today to schedule a showing. Small pets will be accepted with additional pet rent and deposit. ** We use a third-party pet screening service. Third-party service fees will apply.** Available now.

Take a look at the video walkthrough on our website at www.givingtreepm.com

DRE #02035049

(RLNE5357270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 Paramount Dr have any available units?
4910 Paramount Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 Paramount Dr have?
Some of 4910 Paramount Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 Paramount Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Paramount Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Paramount Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 Paramount Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4910 Paramount Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4910 Paramount Dr offers parking.
Does 4910 Paramount Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 Paramount Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Paramount Dr have a pool?
No, 4910 Paramount Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4910 Paramount Dr have accessible units?
No, 4910 Paramount Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Paramount Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 Paramount Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
