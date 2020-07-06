4906 Paramount Drive

Amenities

Centrally Located 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse!!! - Come see this fantastic and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in Boardwalk at Spectrum!



The home includes over 1,800 of living space, formal living room, formal dining room, open concept kitchen and family room, and a half bath. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel & black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave), and a kitchen island with space for additional seating.



Upstairs you have 2 large bedrooms, large bathroom with dual sinks, laundry room with washer & dryer, and a fantastic master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and an attached en suite including a separate shower and soaking tub.



Central Heating & Air Conditioning included, along with a 2 car attached garage with additional storage space.



The community includes a BBQ area and Fitness Center.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, sewer, cable, wifi. Owner pays for trash.



Rent is $3,050 per month

Security Deposit is $3,050



Available NOW



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $6,100 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call us to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



