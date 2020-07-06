All apartments in San Diego
4906 Paramount Drive

4906 Paramount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Paramount Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Centrally Located 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse!!! - Come see this fantastic and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in Boardwalk at Spectrum!

The home includes over 1,800 of living space, formal living room, formal dining room, open concept kitchen and family room, and a half bath. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel & black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave), and a kitchen island with space for additional seating.

Upstairs you have 2 large bedrooms, large bathroom with dual sinks, laundry room with washer & dryer, and a fantastic master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and an attached en suite including a separate shower and soaking tub.

Central Heating & Air Conditioning included, along with a 2 car attached garage with additional storage space.

The community includes a BBQ area and Fitness Center.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, sewer, cable, wifi. Owner pays for trash.

Rent is $3,050 per month
Security Deposit is $3,050

Available NOW

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $6,100 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call us to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5212378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Paramount Drive have any available units?
4906 Paramount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Paramount Drive have?
Some of 4906 Paramount Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Paramount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Paramount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Paramount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Paramount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4906 Paramount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Paramount Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 Paramount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 Paramount Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Paramount Drive have a pool?
No, 4906 Paramount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Paramount Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 Paramount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Paramount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Paramount Drive has units with dishwashers.

