Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Remodeled top floor unit with private balcony. Views of hillside & Sea World fireworks. This lovely complex is close to all yet very secluded. Enjoy tennis courts, pool & spa, exercise room and playground. This lovely 2 bedroom condo has separated master bedrooms with plenty of privacy. Great location! 2 parking spaces! Pet friendly with approval ! Photos available after Wednesday, May 29