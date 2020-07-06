4886 Coronado Avenue #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 story condo with private balcony & roof deck - blocks from the Beach - This condo has vaulted ceilings, large kitchen and living areas. There is a balcony off the living area, and a roof top deck on top floor . Stairs up to the unit and then up to the second floor of unit. two car tandem garage for off street parking, tenant pays utilities. All appliances included- dishwasher, fridge, stove , microwave and stacked washer and dryer in the unit.

tenant occupied, please respond with you viewing availability - required 24 hours notice to show. Unit will have fresh paint and new carpet where existing. 1 year lease, pet on approval. Dual suite style, large bedroom on lower level and one on upper level .



