4886 Coronado Avenue #B
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

4886 Coronado Avenue #B

4886 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4886 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 story condo with private balcony & roof deck - blocks from the Beach - This condo has vaulted ceilings, large kitchen and living areas. There is a balcony off the living area, and a roof top deck on top floor . Stairs up to the unit and then up to the second floor of unit. two car tandem garage for off street parking, tenant pays utilities. All appliances included- dishwasher, fridge, stove , microwave and stacked washer and dryer in the unit.
tenant occupied, please respond with you viewing availability - required 24 hours notice to show. Unit will have fresh paint and new carpet where existing. 1 year lease, pet on approval. Dual suite style, large bedroom on lower level and one on upper level .

****photos will be posted when available***

(RLNE5241987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B have any available units?
4886 Coronado Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B have?
Some of 4886 Coronado Avenue #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4886 Coronado Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
4886 Coronado Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4886 Coronado Avenue #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4886 Coronado Avenue #B is pet friendly.
Does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B offer parking?
Yes, 4886 Coronado Avenue #B offers parking.
Does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4886 Coronado Avenue #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 4886 Coronado Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 4886 Coronado Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4886 Coronado Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4886 Coronado Avenue #B has units with dishwashers.

