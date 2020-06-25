Amenities

4865 Lorraine Drive Available 06/01/19 Traditional Home in Talmadge! - 4BR/3BA 1926 sqf

Traditional Home in Talmadge!

Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout home

Spacious Living Room with plenty natural light

Family Room has a gas log stone fireplace

Traditional Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, garden window, tile counter-tops, stainless-steel dishwasher, 2 wall ovens, gas cook-top, new elongated black tile, plenty of pantry storage

Formal Dining Room off Kitchen

Perfect indoor/outdoor living with French Doors leading to private fenced backyard

Entertainers dream, Backyard has multiple venues to enjoy

Master with en-suite, glass slider French door to patio

Detached 2 car garage

Central AC/Heat

Gardener included

Located in beautiful Talmadge

Mud room off Kitchen, Graphite gray full-size washer/dryer

Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit

Available June 1st

