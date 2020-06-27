All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4858 Chateau Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4858 Chateau Dr.
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

4858 Chateau Dr.

4858 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4858 Chateau Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4858 Chateau Dr. Available 08/12/19 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home in Clairemont! - Newly upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Clairemont! New paint and flooring throughout the home. The kitchen features stainless appliances including refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. This home features an expansive living room. Additional features include an attached garage, backyard and patio area. There are ceiling fans throughout the home, and lots of windows make this home light and bright. Landscaper included. This home is located near 2 major shopping centers, schools, hiking and walking trails and conveniently located close to the 52, 5, and 805 freeways. Pets are allowed.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5064911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4858 Chateau Dr. have any available units?
4858 Chateau Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4858 Chateau Dr. have?
Some of 4858 Chateau Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4858 Chateau Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4858 Chateau Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4858 Chateau Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4858 Chateau Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4858 Chateau Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4858 Chateau Dr. offers parking.
Does 4858 Chateau Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4858 Chateau Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4858 Chateau Dr. have a pool?
No, 4858 Chateau Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4858 Chateau Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4858 Chateau Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4858 Chateau Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4858 Chateau Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University