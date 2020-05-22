4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Sunset Cliffs -Steps to the Ocean, Beautiful Interior, Onsite Pool- PARKING, W/D in Unit - Move In Ready!



Touring Daily! CALL to reserve your time!



Wake up to the fresh beach air! Relax with the Amazing Sunrise and Sunsets!



A condo rarely available..... rent it now... call it your home today!



Newly Remodeled Oversized 1 Bedroom Condo

Wood flooring throughout

Walk In closet

Spacious Bathroom with new tiled shower and granite counters.



In Home Laundry plus large washer/dryer on complex for larger items

Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances

Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens up to the large living room

1 Designated ON-SITE PARKING



COMMUNITY POOL



Peek a boo views from your home of the ocean!



One of the few ocean front complexes in OB, this South OB location is perfect.



Common space area overlooks the ocean - wind down the evening with the amazing sunsets!



Steps to the Cliffs, beaches, cafes, restaurants & nightlife.



(RLNE4602760)