4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2

Amenities
Sunset Cliffs -Steps to the Ocean, Beautiful Interior, Onsite Pool- PARKING, W/D in Unit - Move In Ready!
Wake up to the fresh beach air! Relax with the Amazing Sunrise and Sunsets!
Newly Remodeled Oversized 1 Bedroom Condo
Wood flooring throughout
Walk In closet
Spacious Bathroom with new tiled shower and granite counters.
In Home Laundry plus large washer/dryer on complex for larger items
Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances
Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens up to the large living room
1 Designated ON-SITE PARKING
COMMUNITY POOL
Peek a boo views from your home of the ocean!
One of the few ocean front complexes in OB, this South OB location is perfect.
Common space area overlooks the ocean - wind down the evening with the amazing sunsets!
Steps to the Cliffs, beaches, cafes, restaurants & nightlife.
