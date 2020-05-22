All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2

4848 Bermuda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4848 Bermuda Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Sunset Cliffs -Steps to the Ocean, Beautiful Interior, Onsite Pool- PARKING, W/D in Unit - Move In Ready!

Touring Daily! CALL to reserve your time!

Wake up to the fresh beach air! Relax with the Amazing Sunrise and Sunsets!

A condo rarely available..... rent it now... call it your home today!

Newly Remodeled Oversized 1 Bedroom Condo
Wood flooring throughout
Walk In closet
Spacious Bathroom with new tiled shower and granite counters.

In Home Laundry plus large washer/dryer on complex for larger items
Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances
Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens up to the large living room
1 Designated ON-SITE PARKING

COMMUNITY POOL

Peek a boo views from your home of the ocean!

One of the few ocean front complexes in OB, this South OB location is perfect.

Common space area overlooks the ocean - wind down the evening with the amazing sunsets!

Steps to the Cliffs, beaches, cafes, restaurants & nightlife.

(RLNE4602760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 have any available units?
4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 have?
Some of 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 currently offering any rent specials?
4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 pet-friendly?
No, 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 offer parking?
Yes, 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 does offer parking.
Does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 have a pool?
Yes, 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 has a pool.
Does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 have accessible units?
No, 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4848 Bermuda Avenue Unit E2 does not have units with dishwashers.
