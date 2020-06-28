All apartments in San Diego
4847 Collwood Blvd # B

4847 Collwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4847 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
College Area - 2BD/2BA Condo Close to SDSU! - This 2bd/2ba condo is located in College Area with convenient access to the I-8, I-15 and SDSU! This unit comes with amenities such as air conditioning, fireplace, a large private patio, on-site laundry facilities, water and trash included, and community pool, spa and clubhouse!! Don't miss out on this great condo and call for an appointment today!

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

CalBRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3462410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B have any available units?
4847 Collwood Blvd # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B have?
Some of 4847 Collwood Blvd # B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 Collwood Blvd # B currently offering any rent specials?
4847 Collwood Blvd # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 Collwood Blvd # B pet-friendly?
No, 4847 Collwood Blvd # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B offer parking?
No, 4847 Collwood Blvd # B does not offer parking.
Does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 Collwood Blvd # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B have a pool?
Yes, 4847 Collwood Blvd # B has a pool.
Does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B have accessible units?
No, 4847 Collwood Blvd # B does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 Collwood Blvd # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4847 Collwood Blvd # B does not have units with dishwashers.
