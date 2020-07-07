All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 AM

4840 Art St

4840 Art Street · No Longer Available
Location

4840 Art Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
We have been busy! Recently Remodeled Interior and Exterior, and Plenty of living space in this unique Home on Art Street. New Bathrooms, SUPER NICE POOL, New appliances and a LARGE Backyard. Schedule a tour of this home today!
TO VIEW THIS HOME in a beautiful 3D Virtual Tour that you control....SIMPLY COPY & PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR WEB BROWSER!!

3D LINK - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=55UtBJqzLv9

Click on the Property Images for a unique "Dollhouse" perspective of this home along with a visual of the Basic Layout and Room Sizes. Room Dimensions also provided below.

4840 Art ST | Room Dimensions 2019

Room 1- 8x13
Room 2-10x8
Room 3- 10x10
Room 4- 8x14
Room 5- 8x14
Room 6- 18x11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Art St have any available units?
4840 Art St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 Art St have?
Some of 4840 Art St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Art St currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Art St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Art St pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Art St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4840 Art St offer parking?
No, 4840 Art St does not offer parking.
Does 4840 Art St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Art St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Art St have a pool?
Yes, 4840 Art St has a pool.
Does 4840 Art St have accessible units?
No, 4840 Art St does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Art St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 Art St has units with dishwashers.

