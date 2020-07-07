Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

We have been busy! Recently Remodeled Interior and Exterior, and Plenty of living space in this unique Home on Art Street. New Bathrooms, SUPER NICE POOL, New appliances and a LARGE Backyard. Schedule a tour of this home today!

TO VIEW THIS HOME in a beautiful 3D Virtual Tour that you control....SIMPLY COPY & PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR WEB BROWSER!!



3D LINK - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=55UtBJqzLv9



Click on the Property Images for a unique "Dollhouse" perspective of this home along with a visual of the Basic Layout and Room Sizes. Room Dimensions also provided below.



4840 Art ST | Room Dimensions 2019



Room 1- 8x13

Room 2-10x8

Room 3- 10x10

Room 4- 8x14

Room 5- 8x14

Room 6- 18x11