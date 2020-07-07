4837 Mount Abernathy Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Clairemont, 4837 Mount Abernathy - Practically Brand New! Must See!! - Welcome home to this gorgeous single level home with low maintenance yards. Practically a brand new home with extensive remodel just completed. New paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets & counter tops, bathroom cabinets & counter tops, windows, appliances, and more! Don't miss out on the chance to make this your new home!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161820)