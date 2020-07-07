All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4837 Mount Abernathy Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

4837 Mount Abernathy Avenue

4837 Mount Abernathy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Mount Abernathy Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
Clairemont, 4837 Mount Abernathy - Practically Brand New! Must See!! - Welcome home to this gorgeous single level home with low maintenance yards. Practically a brand new home with extensive remodel just completed. New paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets & counter tops, bathroom cabinets & counter tops, windows, appliances, and more! Don't miss out on the chance to make this your new home!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161820)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

