4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly Upgraded Studio With Wood Flooring, Granite Counters and Parking - This newly renovated studio apartment is tucked away in a quiet little nook just blocks away from the action! This top corner unit comes with newer kitchen appliances, engineered hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, top of the line cabinetry and ample storage space for a studio apartment. With its own parking space, shared but FREE on-site laundry and plenty of neighborhood parking for guests, this unit is a must see.

Close to Antique Row on Adams, North Park and University Heights. Centrally located with only a few minute drive to Highways 8, 805, and 94. Only a 10-15 minute commute to downtown or San Diego City College. $5-$10 Uber ride to most spots in North Park.



6 month lease. Renter's insurance required. No pets. Non-smoking building.



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed with no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



