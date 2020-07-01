All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6

4834 W Mountain View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4834 W Mountain View Dr, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Upgraded Studio With Wood Flooring, Granite Counters and Parking - This newly renovated studio apartment is tucked away in a quiet little nook just blocks away from the action! This top corner unit comes with newer kitchen appliances, engineered hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, top of the line cabinetry and ample storage space for a studio apartment. With its own parking space, shared but FREE on-site laundry and plenty of neighborhood parking for guests, this unit is a must see.
Close to Antique Row on Adams, North Park and University Heights. Centrally located with only a few minute drive to Highways 8, 805, and 94. Only a 10-15 minute commute to downtown or San Diego City College. $5-$10 Uber ride to most spots in North Park.

6 month lease. Renter's insurance required. No pets. Non-smoking building.

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed with no exceptions.

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2814149)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 have any available units?
4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 have?
Some of 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 offers parking.
Does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 have a pool?
No, 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 have accessible units?
No, 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 W. Mountain View Drive Unit #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

