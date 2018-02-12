4805 Kings Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Diego Central Home- North Clairemont Beauty on a Corner Lot - Come view this Beautiful detached home in a quaint and quiet neighborhood. Sweeping open floorplan with Spacious kitchen remodeled with Spanish/Italian tile, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, two skylights, recessed lighting and built-in eating area. Updated bathrooms, Laminate wood flooring in living, entry and hall. French doors to the very large back yard with mature landscape. Closet organizers in every bedroom. Views of the valley from the front and back yard. Big front and side yard. Room for RV parking or all your other toys behind fence.



Nearby schools include Hawthorne Elementary School, Creative, Performing, And Media Arts School and Field Elementary School. Kings Way is near North Clairemont Community Park, Mount Etna Park and Olive Grove Community Park.



Gardener included.Pet ok with additional deposit and Renters insurance. No aggressive breed dogs or pitbulls.



All appliances included. Fridge, washer and dryer being provided but without warranty.



All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements.



