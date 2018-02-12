All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4805 Kings Way

4805 Kings Way · No Longer Available
San Diego
Clairemont Mesa East
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4805 Kings Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Diego Central Home- North Clairemont Beauty on a Corner Lot - Come view this Beautiful detached home in a quaint and quiet neighborhood. Sweeping open floorplan with Spacious kitchen remodeled with Spanish/Italian tile, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, two skylights, recessed lighting and built-in eating area. Updated bathrooms, Laminate wood flooring in living, entry and hall. French doors to the very large back yard with mature landscape. Closet organizers in every bedroom. Views of the valley from the front and back yard. Big front and side yard. Room for RV parking or all your other toys behind fence.

Nearby schools include Hawthorne Elementary School, Creative, Performing, And Media Arts School and Field Elementary School. Kings Way is near North Clairemont Community Park, Mount Etna Park and Olive Grove Community Park.

Gardener included.Pet ok with additional deposit and Renters insurance. No aggressive breed dogs or pitbulls.

All appliances included. Fridge, washer and dryer being provided but without warranty.

All tenants required to have Renters Insurance . Please check website for tenant requirements.

Professionally managed by SDRentpros DRE#01247165
Email sdrentpros@gmail.com or call 619 884-0906 for showing or more info.

(RLNE4744702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Kings Way have any available units?
4805 Kings Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Kings Way have?
Some of 4805 Kings Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Kings Way currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Kings Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Kings Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Kings Way is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Kings Way offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Kings Way offers parking.
Does 4805 Kings Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Kings Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Kings Way have a pool?
No, 4805 Kings Way does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Kings Way have accessible units?
No, 4805 Kings Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Kings Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Kings Way does not have units with dishwashers.
