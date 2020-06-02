All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4788 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4788 College Ave
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

4788 College Ave

4788 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4788 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION!
This home and the unit next to it are in the beginning stages of getting an exterior and interior remodel done, and it WILL look amazing for the new tenants lucky enough to reserve both units, or maybe just one will fit! Give me a call to talk about the upgrades and to setup showing times! Also, Follow me on IG @sdpm_LGZ for updates on the progress of this home and others in the College Area.

Exterior Remodel -- STUCCO SMOOTHED OUT, TEXTURED, & PAINTED.
Interior Remodel -- NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4788 College Ave have any available units?
4788 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4788 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4788 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4788 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4788 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4788 College Ave offer parking?
No, 4788 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4788 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4788 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4788 College Ave have a pool?
No, 4788 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4788 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 4788 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4788 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4788 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4788 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4788 College Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University