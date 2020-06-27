All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4774 Appleton Street

4774 Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4774 Appleton Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4774 Appleton Street Available 08/09/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Clairemont - Newly Remodeled! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Clairemont is a Must See!!! Recently remodeled including brand new carpet and paint throughout as well as all new window treatments! Kitchen includes gas range, gas oven and refrigerator. Master bedroom has a full bath with a stand-up shower. Spacious backyard with patio area. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking available in driveway. This home comes with washer and dryer!

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit (washing machine in kitchen / dryer in garage)
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5067848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4774 Appleton Street have any available units?
4774 Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4774 Appleton Street have?
Some of 4774 Appleton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4774 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4774 Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4774 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4774 Appleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4774 Appleton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4774 Appleton Street offers parking.
Does 4774 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4774 Appleton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4774 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 4774 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4774 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 4774 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4774 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4774 Appleton Street has units with dishwashers.
