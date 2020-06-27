Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4774 Appleton Street Available 08/09/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Clairemont - Newly Remodeled! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Clairemont is a Must See!!! Recently remodeled including brand new carpet and paint throughout as well as all new window treatments! Kitchen includes gas range, gas oven and refrigerator. Master bedroom has a full bath with a stand-up shower. Spacious backyard with patio area. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking available in driveway. This home comes with washer and dryer!



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: In Unit (washing machine in kitchen / dryer in garage)

Parking: 2-Car Garage

No Smoking

Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5067848)