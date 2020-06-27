Amenities
4774 Appleton Street Available 08/09/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Clairemont - Newly Remodeled! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Clairemont is a Must See!!! Recently remodeled including brand new carpet and paint throughout as well as all new window treatments! Kitchen includes gas range, gas oven and refrigerator. Master bedroom has a full bath with a stand-up shower. Spacious backyard with patio area. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking available in driveway. This home comes with washer and dryer!
12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit (washing machine in kitchen / dryer in garage)
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
