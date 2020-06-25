All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2019

4768 Winona Avenue

4768 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4768 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Super private, 3 bedroom 1 bath house in the quiet neighborhood of Talmadge. It has two tandem parking spots, a private patio area, and a large front yard. The house has been upgraded with brand new carpet and closet doors in the bedrooms; plus a new stove and wash/dryer. New ceiling fans and light fixtures have been added throughout the house. The spacious master bedroom includes a closet organizer. The entire house has been painted inside and out. Exterior laundry room with new washer/dryer and detached room for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4768 Winona Avenue have any available units?
4768 Winona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4768 Winona Avenue have?
Some of 4768 Winona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4768 Winona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4768 Winona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4768 Winona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4768 Winona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4768 Winona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4768 Winona Avenue offers parking.
Does 4768 Winona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4768 Winona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4768 Winona Avenue have a pool?
No, 4768 Winona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4768 Winona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4768 Winona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4768 Winona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4768 Winona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
