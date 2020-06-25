4768 Winona Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Super private, 3 bedroom 1 bath house in the quiet neighborhood of Talmadge. It has two tandem parking spots, a private patio area, and a large front yard. The house has been upgraded with brand new carpet and closet doors in the bedrooms; plus a new stove and wash/dryer. New ceiling fans and light fixtures have been added throughout the house. The spacious master bedroom includes a closet organizer. The entire house has been painted inside and out. Exterior laundry room with new washer/dryer and detached room for additional storage.