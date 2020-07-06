4743 Edgeware Rd.

Amenities

Located just around the corner from the heart of Kensington, this updated 2br 1ba duplex back unit is available now! The kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, new granite counters and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen, dining room and bathrooms have been equipped with brand new vinyl plank while the bedrooms & living room have new carpet. In addition to the updates & new flooring, all walls have a fresh coat of paint. At the back of the property you will have 2 reserved carport spaces. SMALL pets will be considered. With such a prime location, this unit won't be vacant long - call us today!