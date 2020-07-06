All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4743 Edgeware Rd.
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:20 PM

4743 Edgeware Rd.

4743 Edgeware Road · No Longer Available
Location

4743 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just around the corner from the heart of Kensington, this updated 2br 1ba duplex back unit is available now! The kitchen boasts brand new cabinets, new granite counters and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). The kitchen, dining room and bathrooms have been equipped with brand new vinyl plank while the bedrooms & living room have new carpet. In addition to the updates & new flooring, all walls have a fresh coat of paint. At the back of the property you will have 2 reserved carport spaces. SMALL pets will be considered. With such a prime location, this unit won't be vacant long - call us today!  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 Edgeware Rd. have any available units?
4743 Edgeware Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 Edgeware Rd. have?
Some of 4743 Edgeware Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 Edgeware Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4743 Edgeware Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 Edgeware Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4743 Edgeware Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4743 Edgeware Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4743 Edgeware Rd. offers parking.
Does 4743 Edgeware Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 Edgeware Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 Edgeware Rd. have a pool?
No, 4743 Edgeware Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4743 Edgeware Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4743 Edgeware Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 Edgeware Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 Edgeware Rd. has units with dishwashers.

