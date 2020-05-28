All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4740 ARIZONA STREET #3
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

4740 ARIZONA STREET #3

4740 Arizona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4740 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Unique Condo with Amazing View-2/2.5 AVAILABLE NOW! - Unique condo with a breath taking view. This is a must see! Over 1400 square feet.This place is bright and airy. Spacious two bedroom, 2.5 bath. Tons of storage space! All brand new kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, W/D in unit, balcony, detached two car garage.

We are located around the corner from Trolley Barn Park. Just north of Adams. A wonderful residential neighborhood. Walking distance to some great restaurants.

Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified

Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!

http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/rental_listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2779668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 have any available units?
4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 have?
Some of 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 offers parking.
Does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 have a pool?
No, 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 have accessible units?
No, 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 ARIZONA STREET #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University