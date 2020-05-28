4740 ARIZONA STREET #3

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Unique Condo with Amazing View-2/2.5 AVAILABLE NOW! - Unique condo with a breath taking view. This is a must see! Over 1400 square feet.This place is bright and airy. Spacious two bedroom, 2.5 bath. Tons of storage space! All brand new kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, W/D in unit, balcony, detached two car garage.



We are located around the corner from Trolley Barn Park. Just north of Adams. A wonderful residential neighborhood. Walking distance to some great restaurants.



Minimum Requirements:

FICO credit score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified



Please give us a call for more information at 619-298-7724 or email us!



http://www.allpointsrealestate.com/rental_listings



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2779668)