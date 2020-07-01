All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4740 Adelphi Pl

4740 Adelphi Place · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Adelphi Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Large Yard, Solar, W/D & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in College Area featuring approximately 1400 SF of living space over two levels.
-Beautiful front and back yards w/ playset provided!
-Plenty of street parking plus driveway and attached garage
-Provided washer/dryer!
-Spacious living room upon entering leads to dining room w/ ceiling fan
-Mini-split A/C downstairs
-Large kitchen w/ all provided appliances & breakfast bar
-Two bright guest bedrooms downstairs plus full bathroom
-Upstairs master suite features private balcony, ceiling fans & upgraded bathroom w/ stall shower!
-Solar system to minimize energy bills!

*New shower doors being installed in upstairs bathroom soon!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2600
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCcA5UheBRM
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College Area
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1950

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: ice maker at refrigerator (nonfunctioning), play set, wall heaters, countertop microwave, security system, patio furniture
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5225022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Adelphi Pl have any available units?
4740 Adelphi Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 Adelphi Pl have?
Some of 4740 Adelphi Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Adelphi Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Adelphi Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Adelphi Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Adelphi Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Adelphi Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Adelphi Pl offers parking.
Does 4740 Adelphi Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 Adelphi Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Adelphi Pl have a pool?
No, 4740 Adelphi Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Adelphi Pl have accessible units?
No, 4740 Adelphi Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Adelphi Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 Adelphi Pl has units with dishwashers.

