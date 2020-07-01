All apartments in San Diego
4735 Edgeware Road

Location

4735 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
One of a kind STUDIO 'cottage', NEW CONSTRUCTION, in Kensington proper. Spacious light and bright floor plan with all new stainless appliances, recessed lighting, new flooring, mini split heating and air system, in unit washer/dryer, 2 gated parking spaces, exclusive outdoor space to sit and enjoy peaceful evening or entertain friends. One of San Diego's best walking neighborhoods, library & park, dine at Blue Boheme, famous Ponce's Mexican restaurant, Papplecho's, Village Vino & Stehly's Organic Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 Edgeware Road have any available units?
4735 Edgeware Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 Edgeware Road have?
Some of 4735 Edgeware Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 Edgeware Road currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Edgeware Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Edgeware Road pet-friendly?
No, 4735 Edgeware Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4735 Edgeware Road offer parking?
Yes, 4735 Edgeware Road offers parking.
Does 4735 Edgeware Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 Edgeware Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Edgeware Road have a pool?
No, 4735 Edgeware Road does not have a pool.
Does 4735 Edgeware Road have accessible units?
No, 4735 Edgeware Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Edgeware Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 Edgeware Road has units with dishwashers.

