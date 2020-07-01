4735 Edgeware Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

One of a kind STUDIO 'cottage', NEW CONSTRUCTION, in Kensington proper. Spacious light and bright floor plan with all new stainless appliances, recessed lighting, new flooring, mini split heating and air system, in unit washer/dryer, 2 gated parking spaces, exclusive outdoor space to sit and enjoy peaceful evening or entertain friends. One of San Diego's best walking neighborhoods, library & park, dine at Blue Boheme, famous Ponce's Mexican restaurant, Papplecho's, Village Vino & Stehly's Organic Market.