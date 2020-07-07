4726 Bancroft Street

Amenities

1920s Craftsman 1,200 sq/ft home located right off the most popular area north of Adams Avenue. Walk to the famous Adams Ave. Music And Art Fair. 2bd/1ba with extra large yard (perfect for kids to run around or small/large dog)and fire pit for get together Sd with friends and family. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, light grey quartz countertops, large stainless steel sink and faucet, teal glass backsplash, brand new french door refrigerator and matching dish washer, and Italian made professional industrial stove valued at $7,000. Brand new washer and dryer. Original wood flooring throughout, quartz fireplace and ceiling fans in living area and both bedrooms. Bathroom was completely renovated with large shower, contemporary sink and new tile flooring. Recently added central AC (yes, central AC!) and heating. Parking space will hold up to 3-4 vehicles. No street parking needed. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars and everything Adams Ave. has to offer.