Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

4726 Bancroft Street

4726 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

4726 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1920s Craftsman 1,200 sq/ft home located right off the most popular area north of Adams Avenue. Walk to the famous Adams Ave. Music And Art Fair. 2bd/1ba with extra large yard (perfect for kids to run around or small/large dog)and fire pit for get together Sd with friends and family. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, light grey quartz countertops, large stainless steel sink and faucet, teal glass backsplash, brand new french door refrigerator and matching dish washer, and Italian made professional industrial stove valued at $7,000. Brand new washer and dryer. Original wood flooring throughout, quartz fireplace and ceiling fans in living area and both bedrooms. Bathroom was completely renovated with large shower, contemporary sink and new tile flooring. Recently added central AC (yes, central AC!) and heating. Parking space will hold up to 3-4 vehicles. No street parking needed. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars and everything Adams Ave. has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Bancroft Street have any available units?
4726 Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4726 Bancroft Street have?
Some of 4726 Bancroft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Bancroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4726 Bancroft Street is pet friendly.
Does 4726 Bancroft Street offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Bancroft Street offers parking.
Does 4726 Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4726 Bancroft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 4726 Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 4726 Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 Bancroft Street has units with dishwashers.

