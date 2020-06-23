All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4722 Marlborough Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4722 Marlborough Drive

4722 Marlborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Marlborough Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath townhome for rent in Kensington! - 2-story custom built home in the heart of Kensington! Beautiful bamboo flooring, open concept, private upper level balcony & bottom level patio, attached 2 car garage, washer & dryer, central A/C, tons of natural light & plenty of storage space!

Small pets allowed for an additional deposit

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,950
Deposit: $2,900
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4476897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Marlborough Drive have any available units?
4722 Marlborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Marlborough Drive have?
Some of 4722 Marlborough Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Marlborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Marlborough Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Marlborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 Marlborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4722 Marlborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Marlborough Drive does offer parking.
Does 4722 Marlborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 Marlborough Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Marlborough Drive have a pool?
No, 4722 Marlborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Marlborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 4722 Marlborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Marlborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Marlborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
