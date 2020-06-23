4722 Marlborough Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath townhome for rent in Kensington! - 2-story custom built home in the heart of Kensington! Beautiful bamboo flooring, open concept, private upper level balcony & bottom level patio, attached 2 car garage, washer & dryer, central A/C, tons of natural light & plenty of storage space!



Small pets allowed for an additional deposit



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $2,950

Deposit: $2,900

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



