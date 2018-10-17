Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

4719 E. Mountain View Drive Available 04/08/20 Light and Airy Bungalow, Central Air, Garage, Washer, Dryer, GREAT yard - This light and airy 1938 bungalow with central air and original wood floors has been beautifully renovated with updated kitchen and bathroom.The extra large covered front PORCH and very private BACK DECK double your living space!



Located in Adams North right across the bridge from the Kensington entertainment area, this is a very special property.



You will live nestled in a gardner's paradise. The lush landscaping with native plants and fruit that include banana and passion fruit, make this home feels surprisingly private. Bring the outdoors in with French doors that open to the DECK off both bedrooms and multiple large cornered windows in the living room and kitchen.



The kitchen is built for eat in entertaining. Place your guests at the table under the large corner windows and get cooking with stainless steel appliance package including a brand new dishwasher and contemporary all wood cabinets. There is crown molding in the living room and the bathroom has a slate tiled floor and upgraded fixtures. Full- size WASHER and DRYER are located in the GARAGE right off the kitchen The GARAGE has ample windows, making it perfect as an artist studio or craftsman's workshop. Long private driveway can accommodate several vehicles.



Walk to grocery store, restaurants and coffee bars and across the bridge to the village of Kensington. You will fall in love with this house!



Call (619) 800 6567 to schedule your tour!



Pets welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee. Pets under one year old are not accepted.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



(RLNE2697453)