Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

4719 E. Mountain View Drive

4719 East Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4719 East Mountain View Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
4719 E. Mountain View Drive Available 04/08/20 Light and Airy Bungalow, Central Air, Garage, Washer, Dryer, GREAT yard - This light and airy 1938 bungalow with central air and original wood floors has been beautifully renovated with updated kitchen and bathroom.The extra large covered front PORCH and very private BACK DECK double your living space!

Located in Adams North right across the bridge from the Kensington entertainment area, this is a very special property.

You will live nestled in a gardner's paradise. The lush landscaping with native plants and fruit that include banana and passion fruit, make this home feels surprisingly private. Bring the outdoors in with French doors that open to the DECK off both bedrooms and multiple large cornered windows in the living room and kitchen.

The kitchen is built for eat in entertaining. Place your guests at the table under the large corner windows and get cooking with stainless steel appliance package including a brand new dishwasher and contemporary all wood cabinets. There is crown molding in the living room and the bathroom has a slate tiled floor and upgraded fixtures. Full- size WASHER and DRYER are located in the GARAGE right off the kitchen The GARAGE has ample windows, making it perfect as an artist studio or craftsman's workshop. Long private driveway can accommodate several vehicles.

Walk to grocery store, restaurants and coffee bars and across the bridge to the village of Kensington. You will fall in love with this house!

Call (619) 800 6567 to schedule your tour!

Pets welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee. Pets under one year old are not accepted.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

(RLNE2697453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive have any available units?
4719 E. Mountain View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive have?
Some of 4719 E. Mountain View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 E. Mountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4719 E. Mountain View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 E. Mountain View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4719 E. Mountain View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4719 E. Mountain View Drive offers parking.
Does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4719 E. Mountain View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive have a pool?
No, 4719 E. Mountain View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4719 E. Mountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 E. Mountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 E. Mountain View Drive has units with dishwashers.
