San Diego, CA
4715 Soria Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4715 Soria Dr

4715 Soria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Soria Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito!

Tons of Natural Light

Two Large Bedrooms with closets
Two Full Bathrooms
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Double Doorway in "Dining Room" Area That Opens to Side of Home.

Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen with Lots of Closet Space
Hallway with Storage
Private laundry with washer and dryer
Comes with 3 parking spots total: 1 private Garage spot, 1 back of house spot, and 1 front of house spot.
Spacious backyard

Many new restaurants and stores very close by
Walking distance to everything

Call or Text Blair at (858) 997-7365 to view.
Video Walkthrough available by request!

(RLNE5906445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Soria Dr have any available units?
4715 Soria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Soria Dr have?
Some of 4715 Soria Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Soria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Soria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Soria Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Soria Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4715 Soria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Soria Dr offers parking.
Does 4715 Soria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 Soria Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Soria Dr have a pool?
No, 4715 Soria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Soria Dr have accessible units?
No, 4715 Soria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Soria Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 Soria Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
