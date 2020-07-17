4715 Soria Dr

Amenities
Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito!
Tons of Natural Light
Two Large Bedrooms with closets
Two Full Bathrooms
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Double Doorway in "Dining Room" Area That Opens to Side of Home.
Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen with Lots of Closet Space
Hallway with Storage
Private laundry with washer and dryer
Comes with 3 parking spots total: 1 private Garage spot, 1 back of house spot, and 1 front of house spot.
Spacious backyard
Many new restaurants and stores very close by
Walking distance to everything
Call or Text Blair at (858) 997-7365 to view.
Video Walkthrough available by request!
(RLNE5906445)