4715 Soria Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito!



Tons of Natural Light



Two Large Bedrooms with closets

Two Full Bathrooms

Hardwood Floors Throughout

Double Doorway in "Dining Room" Area That Opens to Side of Home.



Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen with Lots of Closet Space

Hallway with Storage

Private laundry with washer and dryer

Comes with 3 parking spots total: 1 private Garage spot, 1 back of house spot, and 1 front of house spot.

Spacious backyard



Many new restaurants and stores very close by

Walking distance to everything



Call or Text Blair at (858) 997-7365 to view.

Video Walkthrough available by request!



