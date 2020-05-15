4712 Altadena Ave

Amenities

Lovely home 3-beds 2-baths in the heart of Talmadge! - This charming home is perfectly situated in the heart of Talmadge! The home has beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, sophisticated paint throughout the home and ceiling fans in every room! The kitchen includes all stainless-steel appliances, modern cabinetry, and tile countertops. The kitchen leads into a spacious dining room with more windows! The home also has a large family room that features a classic wood-burning fireplace, AC for hot summer days, and french doors that take you an entertainers size backyard. The backyard is fenced, spacious includes avocado and lemon trees, and storage shed.

Oversized 1 car garage has lots of room for storage and direct access into the laundry room with more cabinetry and storage closet.



Enjoy the Talmadge lifestyle with an annual neighborhood block party, holiday caroling, 4th of July Parade, trendy eateries, and private neighborhood website!



Home is pet-friendly!



