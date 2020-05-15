All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

4712 Altadena Ave

4712 Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Altadena Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home 3-beds 2-baths in the heart of Talmadge! - This charming home is perfectly situated in the heart of Talmadge! The home has beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, sophisticated paint throughout the home and ceiling fans in every room! The kitchen includes all stainless-steel appliances, modern cabinetry, and tile countertops. The kitchen leads into a spacious dining room with more windows! The home also has a large family room that features a classic wood-burning fireplace, AC for hot summer days, and french doors that take you an entertainers size backyard. The backyard is fenced, spacious includes avocado and lemon trees, and storage shed.
Oversized 1 car garage has lots of room for storage and direct access into the laundry room with more cabinetry and storage closet.

Enjoy the Talmadge lifestyle with an annual neighborhood block party, holiday caroling, 4th of July Parade, trendy eateries, and private neighborhood website!

Home is pet-friendly!

Professionally managed by WeLease. Contact us at 619.866.3383 or www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your private showing!

(RLNE5322163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Altadena Ave have any available units?
4712 Altadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Altadena Ave have?
Some of 4712 Altadena Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Altadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Altadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Altadena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Altadena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Altadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Altadena Ave offers parking.
Does 4712 Altadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Altadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Altadena Ave have a pool?
No, 4712 Altadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Altadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 4712 Altadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Altadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Altadena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

