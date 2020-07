4691 SANTA CRUZ AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE OCEAN BEACH VIEW HOME - BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF OCEAN BEACH. DOWNSTAIRS ENJOY 3 BEDROOMS , 2 BATH PLUS FAMILY ROOM, WET BAR WITH FULL SIZE FRIDGE AND SINK AREA. JUST ADD A MICROWAVE AND YOU HAVE A SECOND KITCHEN AREA.



2ND FLOOR ENJOY BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN, LARGE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.



KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS ARE COMPLETELY REMODELED. ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORING. TANKLESS WATER HEATER, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, 2 REFRIGERATORS. INTERIOR LAUNDRY WITH WASHER DRYER.



LARGE BALCONY OFF LIVING ROOM WITH WONDERFUL OCEAN VIEWS. SMALL PRIVATE PATIO OFF DOWNSTAIRS FAMILY ROOM.



2 CAR GARAGE.



1 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED

MAY ACCEPT PET UPON APPROVAL WITH PET REFERENCES



RENTAL CRITERIA



INCOME 3X THE MONTHLY RENT (VERIFIED BY 1099, W2, TAX RETURNS)

EXCELLENT RENTAL REFERENCES

EXCELLENT CREDIT



APPLICATION FEE IS $40 PP. $60 MARRIED COUPLE



(RLNE4785722)