Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4691 Rancho Laguna Bend

4691 Rancho Laguna Bend · No Longer Available
Location

4691 Rancho Laguna Bend, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend have any available units?
4691 Rancho Laguna Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend have?
Some of 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend currently offering any rent specials?
4691 Rancho Laguna Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend pet-friendly?
No, 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend offer parking?
Yes, 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend offers parking.
Does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend have a pool?
Yes, 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend has a pool.
Does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend have accessible units?
No, 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4691 Rancho Laguna Bend has units with dishwashers.
