4680 Otomi Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Clairemont House 3bd 1 ba - CLAIREMONT THREE-BEDROOM DETACHED HOME! Exceptionally nice three-bedroom detached home on a very quiet street! Freshly painted inside and out, new carpetlooks great! Large living room (15x18) with a ceiling fan and attached dining area. Formal dining room is off to one side and the bedrooms are on the other side. Kitchen has dishwasher, double sinks and refrigerator. Three big bedrooms (3rd bedroom is converted garage)the master suite with mirrored wardrobe doors. Sparkling bathroom with tub and shower with new enclosure. Laundry hook-ups. Gas wall furnace. Large yard.



Includes yard within first fence only.

Area to the rear and out-buildings not included. Its in great shape and is an excellent value.



No pets allowed.

1- year lease.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788866)