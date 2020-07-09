All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4680 Otomi Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4680 Otomi Ave.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4680 Otomi Ave.

4680 Otomi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4680 Otomi Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clairemont House 3bd 1 ba - CLAIREMONT THREE-BEDROOM DETACHED HOME! Exceptionally nice three-bedroom detached home on a very quiet street! Freshly painted inside and out, new carpetlooks great! Large living room (15x18) with a ceiling fan and attached dining area. Formal dining room is off to one side and the bedrooms are on the other side. Kitchen has dishwasher, double sinks and refrigerator. Three big bedrooms (3rd bedroom is converted garage)the master suite with mirrored wardrobe doors. Sparkling bathroom with tub and shower with new enclosure. Laundry hook-ups. Gas wall furnace. Large yard.

Includes yard within first fence only.
Area to the rear and out-buildings not included. Its in great shape and is an excellent value.

No pets allowed.
1- year lease.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 Otomi Ave. have any available units?
4680 Otomi Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4680 Otomi Ave. have?
Some of 4680 Otomi Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 Otomi Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4680 Otomi Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 Otomi Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4680 Otomi Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4680 Otomi Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4680 Otomi Ave. offers parking.
Does 4680 Otomi Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4680 Otomi Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 Otomi Ave. have a pool?
No, 4680 Otomi Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4680 Otomi Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4680 Otomi Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 Otomi Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4680 Otomi Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University