Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4675 OHIO STREET

4675 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
2BD/2BA CONDO IN NORTH PARK **MOVE IN SPECIAL** (DOWNSTAIRS) - ***4675 Ohio Street, #1 San Diego, CA 92116***
~RENT: $1,995.00 / SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,995.00~

ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIAL!

2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Downstairs Corner Condo
~GREAT LOCATION, MUST SEE!~
CALL OR TEXT NOAH @ 858-525-3939 FOR INFO AND SHOWINGS

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
- Stackable Washer/Dryer Included Inside Unit.
- Wood Flooring & Carpet Inside Unit.
- Two Assigned Offstreet Parking Spots.
- Water, Sewer & Trash are Paid For by Landlord.
- Fireplace Inside Unit.
- Right off the I-805, and Close to Many Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops and North Park's fine establishments.
- Quiet, gated community.

Tenant Requirements:
> 625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant is Responsible for all Other Utilities (Gas/Electricity, Cable/Internet/Phone).
> $100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required.
> Non-Smoking Property.
> Pets Considered w/extra Deposit.

Square footage is an approximate amount and space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an Owner looking for Property Management Services, try our Full-Service Management for one price, no hidden fees, and no risk! Call today or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE5894230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 OHIO STREET have any available units?
4675 OHIO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 OHIO STREET have?
Some of 4675 OHIO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 OHIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4675 OHIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 OHIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4675 OHIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4675 OHIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4675 OHIO STREET offers parking.
Does 4675 OHIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 OHIO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 OHIO STREET have a pool?
No, 4675 OHIO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4675 OHIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 4675 OHIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 OHIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 OHIO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
