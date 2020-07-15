Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

2BD/2BA CONDO IN NORTH PARK **MOVE IN SPECIAL** (DOWNSTAIRS) - ***4675 Ohio Street, #1 San Diego, CA 92116***

~RENT: $1,995.00 / SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,995.00~



ASK ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIAL!



2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Downstairs Corner Condo

~GREAT LOCATION, MUST SEE!~

CALL OR TEXT NOAH @ 858-525-3939 FOR INFO AND SHOWINGS



- Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

- Stackable Washer/Dryer Included Inside Unit.

- Wood Flooring & Carpet Inside Unit.

- Two Assigned Offstreet Parking Spots.

- Water, Sewer & Trash are Paid For by Landlord.

- Fireplace Inside Unit.

- Right off the I-805, and Close to Many Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops and North Park's fine establishments.

- Quiet, gated community.



Tenant Requirements:

> 625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant is Responsible for all Other Utilities (Gas/Electricity, Cable/Internet/Phone).

> $100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required.

> Non-Smoking Property.

> Pets Considered w/extra Deposit.



Square footage is an approximate amount and space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

