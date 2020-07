Amenities

Love the Beach? Imagine living just blocks away from the beach and just a few minutes to the famous Sunset Cliffs. Look no more! This charming collage has everything you need. Its freshly painted with newer stainless appliances, granite counter tops, easy care flooring throughout, manicured landscaping with privacy in a very cozy yard. Laundry room inside, a new water heater and so much more. Pride of Ownership! Home sweet Home!