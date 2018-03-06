All apartments in San Diego
Location

4671 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one bedroom located in Kensington just off of the 15 and Adams Ave.

Move-in Special: $300 of first full month of rent.

Kensington is a desirable, quiet, and upscale neighborhood on the southeast rim of Mission Valley, known for it's characteristic Spanish architecture homes, winding streets, and compact walkable location.

This apartment is in an ideal part of Kensington, just one block from the main business district on Adams Ave. A short walk to almost everything around, which includes Stehly Farms Market, Starbucks, Kensington Normal Heights Library, Kensington park, hip cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating, modern tap houses, dive bars, shopping, local transportation, and more.

Downtown and the Naval Base are just 12 minutes away. SDSU is 9 minutes away.

This upgraded one bedroom one bathroom apartment features a beautiful kitchen with a stainless steel microwave and gas range stove, new cabinetry, tiled backsplash, ceiling fans, attractive white painted trim, abundant natural light, and laminate wood flooring throughout.

Other amenities include air conditioning, heat, and private enclosed patio.

Pet friendly - $500 pet deposit + $50 pet rent.
Breed and other restrictions apply.

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

(RLNE4461897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4671 Edgeware Rd have any available units?
4671 Edgeware Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4671 Edgeware Rd have?
Some of 4671 Edgeware Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4671 Edgeware Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4671 Edgeware Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4671 Edgeware Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4671 Edgeware Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4671 Edgeware Rd offer parking?
No, 4671 Edgeware Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4671 Edgeware Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4671 Edgeware Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4671 Edgeware Rd have a pool?
No, 4671 Edgeware Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4671 Edgeware Rd have accessible units?
No, 4671 Edgeware Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4671 Edgeware Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4671 Edgeware Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
