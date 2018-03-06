4671 Edgeware Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous one bedroom located in Kensington just off of the 15 and Adams Ave.



Move-in Special: $300 of first full month of rent.



Kensington is a desirable, quiet, and upscale neighborhood on the southeast rim of Mission Valley, known for it's characteristic Spanish architecture homes, winding streets, and compact walkable location.



This apartment is in an ideal part of Kensington, just one block from the main business district on Adams Ave. A short walk to almost everything around, which includes Stehly Farms Market, Starbucks, Kensington Normal Heights Library, Kensington park, hip cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating, modern tap houses, dive bars, shopping, local transportation, and more.



Downtown and the Naval Base are just 12 minutes away. SDSU is 9 minutes away.



This upgraded one bedroom one bathroom apartment features a beautiful kitchen with a stainless steel microwave and gas range stove, new cabinetry, tiled backsplash, ceiling fans, attractive white painted trim, abundant natural light, and laminate wood flooring throughout.



Other amenities include air conditioning, heat, and private enclosed patio.



Pet friendly - $500 pet deposit + $50 pet rent.

Breed and other restrictions apply.



Mynd Management

License #02014508



(RLNE4461897)