San Diego, CA
4664 Bermuda Ave
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

4664 Bermuda Ave

4664 Bermuda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4664 Bermuda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect Ocean Beach Location - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Separate dining area, very fresh and clean interior with updated pass through kitchen and bath. Newer carpet, mirrored wardrobe doors, top notch Ocean Beach location. Nicely maintained landscape, 1 car garage plus plenty of additional parking. Stone patio area for outside entertaining. Peaceful shared greenscape backyard. Priced to go quickly, don't miss this one. Landlord pays gardener and trash, water/sewer. Tenant pays gas/electric.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5694433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4664 Bermuda Ave have any available units?
4664 Bermuda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4664 Bermuda Ave have?
Some of 4664 Bermuda Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4664 Bermuda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4664 Bermuda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 Bermuda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4664 Bermuda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4664 Bermuda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4664 Bermuda Ave offers parking.
Does 4664 Bermuda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4664 Bermuda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 Bermuda Ave have a pool?
No, 4664 Bermuda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4664 Bermuda Ave have accessible units?
No, 4664 Bermuda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 Bermuda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4664 Bermuda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

