Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

4655 Ohio St. #11

4655 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

4655 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4655 Ohio St. #11 Available 07/06/19 Normal Heights - Light & Bright Corner End Unit - - Light & Bright Corner End Unit
- Upgraded
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Counters
- Laundry in Unit
- Wall A/C
- Off Street Parking Space
- Gated Community

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3249877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 Ohio St. #11 have any available units?
4655 Ohio St. #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 Ohio St. #11 have?
Some of 4655 Ohio St. #11's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 Ohio St. #11 currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Ohio St. #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Ohio St. #11 pet-friendly?
No, 4655 Ohio St. #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4655 Ohio St. #11 offer parking?
Yes, 4655 Ohio St. #11 offers parking.
Does 4655 Ohio St. #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4655 Ohio St. #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Ohio St. #11 have a pool?
No, 4655 Ohio St. #11 does not have a pool.
Does 4655 Ohio St. #11 have accessible units?
No, 4655 Ohio St. #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Ohio St. #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 Ohio St. #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
