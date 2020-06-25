Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4655 Ohio St. #11 Available 07/06/19 Normal Heights - Light & Bright Corner End Unit - - Light & Bright Corner End Unit

- Upgraded

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Counters

- Laundry in Unit

- Wall A/C

- Off Street Parking Space

- Gated Community



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE3249877)