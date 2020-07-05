4641 48th St. #A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils furnished

Upgraded Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage (Utilities Included!) - Fully furnished recently built detached cottage tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. All the modern amenities of a newly built house with 1940s charm. Newer laminate wood flooring. Private entrance and small yard. All Utilities &Washer/Dryer. Included!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Convection oven, Gas stove top, Refrigerator, Coffee maker.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring, Heating & AC, Gardener included, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking Only



6 month lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



