Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

4641 48th St. #A

4641 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4641 48th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage (Utilities Included!) - Fully furnished recently built detached cottage tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. All the modern amenities of a newly built house with 1940s charm. Newer laminate wood flooring. Private entrance and small yard. All Utilities &Washer/Dryer. Included!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Convection oven, Gas stove top, Refrigerator, Coffee maker.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring, Heating & AC, Gardener included, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking Only

6 month lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 48th St. #A have any available units?
4641 48th St. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 48th St. #A have?
Some of 4641 48th St. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 48th St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
4641 48th St. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 48th St. #A pet-friendly?
No, 4641 48th St. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4641 48th St. #A offer parking?
No, 4641 48th St. #A does not offer parking.
Does 4641 48th St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 48th St. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 48th St. #A have a pool?
No, 4641 48th St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 4641 48th St. #A have accessible units?
No, 4641 48th St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 48th St. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 48th St. #A does not have units with dishwashers.

