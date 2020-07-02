All apartments in San Diego
4629 Mataro Dr.

4629 Mataro Drive
Location

4629 Mataro Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4629 Mataro Dr. Available 02/01/20 Rolando Village 3 Br 2 bath LIKE NEW house with Yard Garage $3090 - Remodeled 3 br 2 baths huge private fenced yard for rent.
New flooring,paint,decor,AC/Heating.One car garage plus new driveway . Energy efficient new doors,windows and slider.
cul de sac quiet location.
Washer Dryer hookuo.Stainless steel premium new appliances.Modern new kitchen with center island.$3090 rent and $3100 deposit.One pet ok additional pet may be $50 extra rent.
Home also available for sale but will remove from market as soon as rented.One year lease.MUST SEE CHARMER.TEXT 858-774-1574 for appointment.

(RLNE5478897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Mataro Dr. have any available units?
4629 Mataro Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 Mataro Dr. have?
Some of 4629 Mataro Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Mataro Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Mataro Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Mataro Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4629 Mataro Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4629 Mataro Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Mataro Dr. offers parking.
Does 4629 Mataro Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4629 Mataro Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Mataro Dr. have a pool?
No, 4629 Mataro Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Mataro Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4629 Mataro Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Mataro Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 Mataro Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

