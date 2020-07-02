Amenities
4629 Mataro Dr. Available 02/01/20 Rolando Village 3 Br 2 bath LIKE NEW house with Yard Garage $3090 - Remodeled 3 br 2 baths huge private fenced yard for rent.
New flooring,paint,decor,AC/Heating.One car garage plus new driveway . Energy efficient new doors,windows and slider.
cul de sac quiet location.
Washer Dryer hookuo.Stainless steel premium new appliances.Modern new kitchen with center island.$3090 rent and $3100 deposit.One pet ok additional pet may be $50 extra rent.
Home also available for sale but will remove from market as soon as rented.One year lease.MUST SEE CHARMER.TEXT 858-774-1574 for appointment.
(RLNE5478897)