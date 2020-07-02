Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4629 Mataro Dr. Available 02/01/20 Rolando Village 3 Br 2 bath LIKE NEW house with Yard Garage $3090 - Remodeled 3 br 2 baths huge private fenced yard for rent.

New flooring,paint,decor,AC/Heating.One car garage plus new driveway . Energy efficient new doors,windows and slider.

cul de sac quiet location.

Washer Dryer hookuo.Stainless steel premium new appliances.Modern new kitchen with center island.$3090 rent and $3100 deposit.One pet ok additional pet may be $50 extra rent.

Home also available for sale but will remove from market as soon as rented.One year lease.MUST SEE CHARMER.TEXT 858-774-1574 for appointment.



(RLNE5478897)