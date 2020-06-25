All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4627 Benhurst Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4627 Benhurst Ave.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

4627 Benhurst Ave.

4627 Benhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4627 Benhurst Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single story home in University City- 4627 Benhurst - Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single story home in University City. 1650 Square Feet. Formal Living room and Family room. Updated Kitchen, newer laminate flooring in all areas except the bedrooms. Carpet in Bedrooms. Walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Large lot on a cul de sac. Very nice area. Close to Downtown, Sorrento Valley and UTC mall. 2 Car Garage. To make an appointment to view this home, please call Mary Beth at 858-735-9469. The is a $35. charge for an application fee that includes a credit report.

(RLNE4829614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Benhurst Ave. have any available units?
4627 Benhurst Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Benhurst Ave. have?
Some of 4627 Benhurst Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Benhurst Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Benhurst Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Benhurst Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Benhurst Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4627 Benhurst Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Benhurst Ave. offers parking.
Does 4627 Benhurst Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Benhurst Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Benhurst Ave. have a pool?
No, 4627 Benhurst Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Benhurst Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4627 Benhurst Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Benhurst Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Benhurst Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University