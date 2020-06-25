4627 Benhurst Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single story home in University City- 4627 Benhurst - Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single story home in University City. 1650 Square Feet. Formal Living room and Family room. Updated Kitchen, newer laminate flooring in all areas except the bedrooms. Carpet in Bedrooms. Walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Large lot on a cul de sac. Very nice area. Close to Downtown, Sorrento Valley and UTC mall. 2 Car Garage. To make an appointment to view this home, please call Mary Beth at 858-735-9469. The is a $35. charge for an application fee that includes a credit report.



