4625 Pescadero Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4625 Pescadero Ave

4625 Pescadero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Pescadero Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Ocean Beach Home! - Enjoy the fresh ocean breeze with this 3 bedroom (middle bedroom is pass-thru), 2 bathroom house in Ocean Beach! Short walk to Sunset Cliffs, Ocean Beach Pier, and all of the wonderful shops and restaurants that OB has to offer! Comes with a driveway, 1 car garage, and lots of storage throughout the home. Laundry hook-ups are located in the garage.

Tenants pay all utilities & landscaping
Pets OK with an additional $200 deposit/$25 pet rent.
$3,000 monthly rent
$3,000 security deposit
$40 application fee per adult over the age of 18 living in the home
1 year lease

Apply online!
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
Lease term: 1-Year

Call Patti at 619-607-7560 for questions/showings Monday-Friday. Patti@pasasproperties.com

(RLNE3494102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Pescadero Ave have any available units?
4625 Pescadero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4625 Pescadero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Pescadero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Pescadero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 Pescadero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4625 Pescadero Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Pescadero Ave offers parking.
Does 4625 Pescadero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Pescadero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Pescadero Ave have a pool?
No, 4625 Pescadero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Pescadero Ave have accessible units?
No, 4625 Pescadero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Pescadero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Pescadero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Pescadero Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Pescadero Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
