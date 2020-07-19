4625 Pescadero Ave

Amenities
Charming Ocean Beach Home! - Enjoy the fresh ocean breeze with this 3 bedroom (middle bedroom is pass-thru), 2 bathroom house in Ocean Beach! Short walk to Sunset Cliffs, Ocean Beach Pier, and all of the wonderful shops and restaurants that OB has to offer! Comes with a driveway, 1 car garage, and lots of storage throughout the home. Laundry hook-ups are located in the garage.
Tenants pay all utilities & landscaping
Pets OK with an additional $200 deposit/$25 pet rent.
$3,000 monthly rent
$3,000 security deposit
$40 application fee per adult over the age of 18 living in the home
1 year lease
Apply online!
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
Lease term: 1-Year
Call Patti at 619-607-7560 for questions/showings Monday-Friday. Patti@pasasproperties.com
(RLNE3494102)