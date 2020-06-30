Large single story in quiet well maintained neighborhood. Outstanding condition. Handsome fireplace. Two car garage. Very convenient to freeway. Large single story in quiet well maintained neighborhood. Outstanding condition. Handsome fireplace.
Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4607 Collwood Lane - 1 have any available units?
4607 Collwood Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4607 Collwood Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Collwood Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.