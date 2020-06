Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available MAY and/or JUNE ONLY. $4,500 p/mo. Fully Furnished Short-Term Rental. Charming La Jolla bungalow located just steps to the sands of Windansea Beach and only minutes to the Village of La Jolla. Upgraded beach cottage features open floor plan, granite counters, bamboo and travertine floors, outdoor shower and private detached office space. Enjoy the sun-drenched patio or escape into the private backyard. Pets considered.