4578 Limerick Way.
4578 Limerick Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

4578 Limerick Way

4578 Limerick Way · No Longer Available
Location

4578 Limerick Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Clairemont. Attached garage, driveway, ample street parking Nice sized fenced backyard Located in quiet neighborhood. Home comes with Stove, dishwasher and microwave. Brick fireplace with extra seating. Carpeted bedrooms Wood flooring in living room & Dining room. Covered patio in backyard. Unit comes equipped with forced heating and air conditioning and is wired for alarm system. Pets ok under 40lbs.
DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,940, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4578 Limerick Way have any available units?
4578 Limerick Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4578 Limerick Way have?
Some of 4578 Limerick Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4578 Limerick Way currently offering any rent specials?
4578 Limerick Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4578 Limerick Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4578 Limerick Way is pet friendly.
Does 4578 Limerick Way offer parking?
Yes, 4578 Limerick Way offers parking.
Does 4578 Limerick Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4578 Limerick Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4578 Limerick Way have a pool?
No, 4578 Limerick Way does not have a pool.
Does 4578 Limerick Way have accessible units?
No, 4578 Limerick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4578 Limerick Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4578 Limerick Way has units with dishwashers.

