4578 Limerick Way.

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Clairemont. Attached garage, driveway, ample street parking Nice sized fenced backyard Located in quiet neighborhood. Home comes with Stove, dishwasher and microwave. Brick fireplace with extra seating. Carpeted bedrooms Wood flooring in living room & Dining room. Covered patio in backyard. Unit comes equipped with forced heating and air conditioning and is wired for alarm system. Pets ok under 40lbs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,940, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.