4564 Illinois St

Available Now!
This charming one bed / one bath cottage in North Park with its own private yard is located on a quiet street, just 3 blocks from 30th Street and Adams Avenue. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars and more.
Features:
1 bed / 1 bath cottage
Hardwood floors
Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel range/oven, dual stainless steel sinks
Tiled bathroom
Ceiling fan
Private yard
Small pets allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.
