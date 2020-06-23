All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4564 Illinois St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4564 Illinois St
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

4564 Illinois St

4564 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4564 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!

This charming one bed / one bath cottage in North Park with its own private yard is located on a quiet street, just 3 blocks from 30th Street and Adams Avenue. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars and more.

Features:
1 bed / 1 bath cottage
Hardwood floors
Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel range/oven, dual stainless steel sinks
Tiled bathroom
Ceiling fan
Private yard

Small pets allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.

MORE PHOTOS AND VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4745690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4564 Illinois St have any available units?
4564 Illinois St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4564 Illinois St have?
Some of 4564 Illinois St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4564 Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
4564 Illinois St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4564 Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4564 Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 4564 Illinois St offer parking?
No, 4564 Illinois St does not offer parking.
Does 4564 Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4564 Illinois St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4564 Illinois St have a pool?
No, 4564 Illinois St does not have a pool.
Does 4564 Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 4564 Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 4564 Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4564 Illinois St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University