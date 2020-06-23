4564 Illinois St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now!



This charming one bed / one bath cottage in North Park with its own private yard is located on a quiet street, just 3 blocks from 30th Street and Adams Avenue. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars and more.



Features:

1 bed / 1 bath cottage

Hardwood floors

Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel range/oven, dual stainless steel sinks

Tiled bathroom

Ceiling fan

Private yard



Small pets allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.



