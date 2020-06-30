4558 1/2 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Neighborhood! This charming 1bdr unit is located in a small apt community on the first floor. On-Site laundry available.



This property is centrally located in a great neighborhood just blocks from Adams Avenue. You are within walking distance of the local Farmer's Market and many other shops, bus lines, and easy access to freeways. Complex is close to John Adams Elementary.



This small property has on-site laundry and street parking. A few assigned parking spaces are available.



All units are very similar and pictures shown are very similar to available unit.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only allowed with add'l deposit; 2 pet max

-Sorry, no dogs!



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogent.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

