San Diego, CA
4558 1/2 35th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:52 PM

4558 1/2 35th Street

4558 1/2 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

4558 1/2 35th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Neighborhood! This charming 1bdr unit is located in a small apt community on the first floor. On-Site laundry available.

This property is centrally located in a great neighborhood just blocks from Adams Avenue. You are within walking distance of the local Farmer's Market and many other shops, bus lines, and easy access to freeways. Complex is close to John Adams Elementary.

This small property has on-site laundry and street parking. A few assigned parking spaces are available.

All units are very similar and pictures shown are very similar to available unit.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only allowed with add'l deposit; 2 pet max
-Sorry, no dogs!

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogent.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4558 1/2 35th Street have any available units?
4558 1/2 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4558 1/2 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4558 1/2 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 1/2 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4558 1/2 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4558 1/2 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4558 1/2 35th Street offers parking.
Does 4558 1/2 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4558 1/2 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 1/2 35th Street have a pool?
No, 4558 1/2 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4558 1/2 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 4558 1/2 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 1/2 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4558 1/2 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4558 1/2 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4558 1/2 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

